Something Different: October 9, 2011
Here’s the Sunday, September 11, 2011 edition of Something Different with Betsy. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Song Title
- Artist Name
- Album Title
- CD Label
- Duration
No Banker Left Behind
Ry Cooder (Cooder)
Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down
Nonesuch
3:32
Circle
Annie Gallup (Gallup)
Steady Steady Yes
Prime CD
3:23
Tutuki
Te Vaka (Foa'i)
Tutuki
Warm Earth Records
3:06
Revenge
Jules Shear (Shear)
Between Us
High Street
4:50
Midnight on Raton
Eliza Gilkyson (Gilkyson)
Roses At the End of Time
Red House
3:51
Jesus Built a Bridge to Heaven
Blind Boys of Alabama (Duncan, Grantt)
Take the High Road
Saguaro Road
3:53
Drifting, Dreaming
The Waifs (J. Cunningham)
Temptation
Three Little Fish
3:35
Sunset On Louisianne
Hart Rouge (Richard)
Beaupre's Home
Red House
5:37
The Letter
Carly Simon (Ralph, Simon)
Wretches & Jabberers: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Rumor Mill Records
2:58
Beneath My Wheels
Kevin Welch (Welch)
Beneath My Wheels
Dead Reckoning
4:51
Birds and Ships
Billy Bragg & Wilco with Natalie Merchant (Guthrie, Bragg)
Mermaid Avenue
Elektra
2:16
Ain't No Cane
Dana Robinson (Trad.)
Avenue of the Saints
Threshold Music
4:29
Something So Right
Annie Lennox (Simon)
Medusa
Arista
3:54
The Song I Didn't Write
Alador (Wilson)
After This Storm Passes
Self
2:42
Humpty Dumpty World
Ry Cooder (Cooder)
Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down
Nonesuch
4:05
Warfare
Uncle Earl (Trad.)
She Waits For Night
Rounder
3:54
White Blank Page
Mumford & Sons (Mumford & Sons)
Sigh No More
Glassnote
4:11
I've Got This Friend
The Civil Wars (Williams, White)
Barton Hollow
Sensibility
3:24
I Might Be Crying
Tanita Tikaram (Tikaram)
Lovers in the City
Reprise
3:55
Lua Afe
Te Vaka (Foa'i)
Olatia
Warm Earth Records
2:19
Sterling Hayden
Tome Russell (Russell)
Mesabi
Shout Factory
4:13
Actual Tongue
Copper Wimmin (Copper Wimmin)
Etheric Bodies
Reclaim Records
2:26
You Don't Cry Like I Do
Chris Isaak (Isaak)
Mr. Lucky
Reprise
4:12
Goin' Out
Sarah Harmer (Harmer)
I'm A Mountain
Cold Snap Records
4:53
Stand Up Guy
Mark Knopfler (Knopfler)
Shangri-La
Warner Bros.
4:30
World's Too Big
Kat Mills (Mills)
Two
Collective Works
2:53
David & Marie
Chris Rosser (Rosser)
The Holy Fool
Independent Songwriters Group
3:58
Never Said Goodbye
Ruth Moody (Moody)
The Garden
Red House
2:51
Joyful Sign
Girlyman (Borofsky, Greenstein)
Somewhere Different Now
Self
2:39
Rhode Island
Nightingale (McLane)
Jolie
Self
3:53