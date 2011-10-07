The Alaska Native Film Festival is an entire day of must-see films that relay crucial moments in AlaskaNative history, humorous slices of life, and poignant searches for truth. This festival focuses on new and recent films about Alaska Native people, most created by emerging Alaska Native filmmakers. In addition to the screenings, hear behind-the-scenes stories from filmmakers and learn about opportunities for Alaska filmmakers.

This free event in the Anchorage Museum occurs 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, the week of the AlaskaFederation of Natives Convention in Anchorage.

Highlights include a screening of “Native Time,” written and acted by Jack Dalton, and an appearance by director Rachel Naninaaq Edwardson, who offers a sneak peak of her current project “History of the Iñupiat: Project Chariot” and discusses filmmaking in Alaska Native communities.

A complete listing of films is available here .