Tuesday, August 30 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

THE CHILDFREE DECISION

Not everyone has kids. Deciding not to become parents can be just as big of a decision as opting to start a family. On this episode of Kids These Days! we speak with two authors who are childfree about why they made the difficult choice to live life without littles and how it impacts their current lives in ways both negative and positive.

Childfree by chance, Lisa Manterfield (at left) is the author of I'm Taking My Eggs and Going Home: How One Woman Dared to Say No to Motherhood, shares how a long struggle with infertility began to consume her life; and childfree by choice, Dr. Ellen Walker (at right) penned Complete Without Kids: An Insider's Guide to Childfree Living by Choice or By Chance, speaks about both personal and societal acceptance of those who've chosen to not have children.

ALSO THIS HOUR – a Pew Research Foundation study found that rates of childlessness among all women are on the rise - we ask: could this be due to inreasingly tolerant social attitudes towards women who aren't mothers? Plus, a gerontologist talks about growing old without kids - what are the daily - and long-term - concerns?

