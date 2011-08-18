Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Photo Gallery: First Day of School in Anchorage

Published August 18, 2011 at 3:40 PM AKDT

From Anchorage School District (Showing 29 of 758 items)

Nicole 4th grade

Ryan, 11th Grade

Rachel - First day as a freshman at West High :)

Dominic, second grade (and little brother Andrew, 2)

Thomas, 2nd grade

Jack, fourth grade, Scenic Park (seen with brother Adam, preschool!)

First day of 3rd grade for Carlie

Last first day of high school for Cody

Harold, 3rd grade at Mt. Spurr Elem. School, JBER

Wyatt starting 2nd grade at Ocean View in Mrs. Depaepe.

Dominic, Second Grade

Payton, Susitna Elementary, Grade 4

Corey-7th, Kallie-6th, Blayze-8th

Maison, age 8, 3rd Grade, Orion Elementary

Mikey & Alex • 5th grade!

Abagail, 4th grade

Jessie, 6th grade. Joey, 4th grade. First day at Alaska Native Cultural Charter Scho...

Emily, 3rd grade, Government Hill Spanish Immersion

Adrianna, 3rd grade, Makena 3rd grade, Rilke Schule German Immersion School

Shelby, 5th grade, Aquarian Charter School, Ms. Sarah's class.

Mallory starting Gruening Middle School

Kylie will be going into 5th grade at Eagle Academy Charter School.

Emma, Shylynn & Mikah • 7th grade

First day of school for Tatiana, 7th grader & Samuel, 4th grader

Dylan, 5th grade, Ravenwood

Ryane is starting 3rd grade with Mrs. Tyson at Birchwood ABC Elementary in Chugiak.

First day as a 5th grader in the Highly Gifted program at Rogers Park!

