Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

BACK TO SCHOOL...ROUTINES

GET ON THE BUS because school is back in session! Summer vacation is coming to an end and with kids K-12 returning to their classrooms it means the whole family will be readjusting daily routines. We're talking about establishing good schedules for: sleeping, eating, homework, after-school activities, weekend chores, family time, sports or music practice, church and of course, getting to school on time. Whew!

Our guests share some truly excellent tips to help smooth the summer-to-school transition. Dr. Joan Bohman, school psychologist, and Karen Gordon, kindergarten teacher and mother of 4, join host Shana Sheehy in the studio.

ALSO THIS HOUR – adults recall their fondest "back to school" memories from back in the day, migrant ed programs for students who fish seasonally, and a new AKontheGO about families exercising together!

