Photo Gallery: 2011 Mat-Su Farm Tour

Alaska Public Media | By Linda
Published August 9, 2011 at 3:42 PM AKDT

From Alaska Grown

Country Garden Farms

Equipment at Country Garden Farms.

Equipment at Country Garden Farms.

Equipment at Country Garden Farms.

Equipment at Country Garden Farms.

Country Garden Farms

Part of the 2011-2012 Alaska State FFA Officer Team at Country Garden Farms.

Part of the 2011-2012 Alaska State FFA Officer Team at Country Garden Farms.

Our gracious lunch servers at Little Pitchfork Ranch

We enjoyed an all Alaska Grown meal at Little Pitchfork Ranch.

Little Pitchfork Ranch

Little Pitchfork Ranch

Little Pitchfork Ranch

Carol Kenley, Mat-Su Farm Bureau Secretary, leans out the bus door to get a picture a...

Little Pitchfork Ranch

Little Pitchfork Ranch

Wendy Jones, Alaska FFA State Reporter, poses for a picture at Little Pitchfork Ranch...

Our own Kristi Krueger at Little Pitchfork Ranch

Little Pitchfork Ranch

Vertical hydroponic growing at Pyrah's Pioneer Peak U-Pick Farm.

Linda
