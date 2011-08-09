Photo Gallery: 2011 Mat-Su Farm Tour

From Alaska Grown (Showing 20 of 129 items)
Country Garden Farms
Equipment at Country Garden Farms.
Equipment at Country Garden Farms.
Equipment at Country Garden Farms.
Equipment at Country Garden Farms.
Country Garden Farms
Part of the 2011-2012 Alaska State FFA Officer Team at Country Garden Farms.
Part of the 2011-2012 Alaska State FFA Officer Team at Country Garden Farms.
Our gracious lunch servers at Little Pitchfork Ranch
We enjoyed an all Alaska Grown meal at Little Pitchfork Ranch.
Little Pitchfork Ranch
Little Pitchfork Ranch
Little Pitchfork Ranch
Carol Kenley, Mat-Su Farm Bureau Secretary, leans out the bus door to get a picture a...
Little Pitchfork Ranch
Little Pitchfork Ranch
Wendy Jones, Alaska FFA State Reporter, poses for a picture at Little Pitchfork Ranch...
Our own Kristi Krueger at Little Pitchfork Ranch
Little Pitchfork Ranch
Vertical hydroponic growing at Pyrah's Pioneer Peak U-Pick Farm.
Generated by Facebook Photo Fetcher