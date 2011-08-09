Baba Ghannouj & Peasant Flatbread, Syria/Germany

Camilla Hussein grew up between Germany and Syria; her Dad is from the Syrian Golan Heights and her mom is Bavarian. She is a German national, but has been in the United States for over 23 years. Camilla came to Alaska four years ago because her then husband opened a pathology lab and she wanted her three home schooled daughters to be closer to their dad. She says, “we stayed because Alaska provided us a great community feeling that we never really enjoyed before in all the other states that we lived in. Good schools, nice people, and a great food culture.”

Camilla has always loved cooking for friends and family, and even catered her own wedding! She is a self taught chef who has been called the “female Alton Brown” and teaches cooking classes at Allen & Petersen. Last fall Camilla started her own business called Aubergine Catering, which provides catering, private cooking classes and sometimes dietary consultations. Her plan is to go back to college to earn a degree in Nutrition at UAA. She tells us, “As you can see by the name of my catering business, I love eggplants. I couldn’t stand them while I was growing up in Syria, but once I left home there wasn’t anything that would remind me more of home than the eggplant dishes and how much it reminded me of my dad’s crazy cooking. The flat bread recipe and the smell while baking it reminds me of my Syrian childhood; nowadays everybody just buys the pita bread and nobody bakes anymore...I thought it would be neat to cherish and keep the lost craft of making home baked peasant bread…”