Tuesday, August 9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

REFUGEE FAMILIES IN ALASKA

IMAGINE BEING FORCED to leave your home, your friends, your job and your country – taking everything you can carry and moving from camp to camp until starting over in a foreign country. Now imagine doing this and having to start school, meet a whole new set of peers and do homework in a new language, too. That’s the reality for the some children in refugee families who resettle in Alaska and our two guests are helping to smooth the transition for these newest Alaska residents.

Joining guest host, Kathleen McCoy, in the studio are Karen Ferguson, the Program Director of the Refugee Assistance & Immigration Services program of Catholic Social Services, the only refugee resettlement program in Alaska; she is also the State Refugee Coordinator for Alaska. Christine Garbe is the supervisor for the English Language Learners Program with the Anchorage School District, the department that assists refugee children enroll in and adjust to school.

ALSO THIS HOUR – we’ll meet a family who arrived here from Bhutan via Nepal; and we’ll hear a report on how a music program is helping refugee children to adjust to their new homes.

