Night Music: July 16, 2011
Here’s the music playlist for Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Song Title
- Artist Name
- Album Title
- CD Label
- Duration
Part A 8:00 pm
Swingin’ with Tempo
JoMaLa/Mark Manners
Azure
Cravin Records
6:42
Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall In Love)
Dorsey Bros. Orchestra/Cole Porter
Glen Miller His complete recordings on Columbia records
Everest Records
3:15
My Kinda Love
Dorsey Bros. Orchestra /Alder, Trent
Glen Miller His complete recordings on Columbia records
Everest Records
3:30
Everybody Loves The Flute
Kenny Mackenzie Trio/ Kenny Mackenzie
Moved
KMT Records www.kmtrio.com
5:50
Caravan
Earl Hines/Ellington, Mills, Tizol
Earl Hines plays Duke Ellington
New World Records
5:57
Tiffany
Dutch Jazz Orchestra/ Billy Strayhorn
The Dutch Jazz Orchestra plays the Music of Billy Strayhorn
Radio Netherland
4:33
Part B 8:30pm
Every Time We Say Goodbye
Jimmy Scott
Cole Porter
5:02
Pyramid of Pachederms
The Chad Rager Modern Big Band
Tim Davis
6:08
I Can’t Give You Anything But Love, Baby
Louis Armstrong
Dorothy Fields and Jimmy McHugh
5:14
Cold ‘Tater Stomp
Clark Terry’s Big-B-A-D-Band
Alan Foust
3:17
Take the “A” Train
Boots Randolph
Billy Strayhorn
7:25
9:00 pm
European Jazz Stage 2011- Spring/Summer Special
Summer is coming with season of great festival performances. And it begins with a special show just to perk up your ears and whet your appetite. It’s packed with American, Dutch and British musical delights.
Vince Mendoza, Jim Beard, Peter Erskine, Alex Acuna, Victor Bailey, Jasper Blom and Gwilym Simcock, when Radio Netherlands Worldwide presents European Jazz Stage!