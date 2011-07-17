Night Music: July 16, 2011

Here’s the music playlist for Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:





Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Part A 8:00 pm

Swingin’ with Tempo

JoMaLa/Mark Manners

Azure

Cravin Records

6:42

Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall In Love)

Dorsey Bros. Orchestra/Cole Porter

Glen Miller His complete recordings on Columbia records

Everest Records

3:15

My Kinda Love

Dorsey Bros. Orchestra /Alder, Trent

Glen Miller His complete recordings on Columbia records

Everest Records

3:30

Everybody Loves The Flute

Kenny Mackenzie Trio/ Kenny Mackenzie

Moved

KMT Records www.kmtrio.com

5:50

Caravan

Earl Hines/Ellington, Mills, Tizol

Earl Hines plays Duke Ellington

New World Records

5:57

Tiffany

Dutch Jazz Orchestra/ Billy Strayhorn

The Dutch Jazz Orchestra plays the Music of Billy Strayhorn

Radio Netherland

4:33

Part B 8:30pm

Every Time We Say Goodbye

Jimmy Scott

Cole Porter

5:02

Pyramid of Pachederms

The Chad Rager Modern Big Band

Tim Davis

6:08

I Can’t Give You Anything But Love, Baby

Louis Armstrong

Dorothy Fields and Jimmy McHugh

5:14

Cold ‘Tater Stomp

Clark Terry’s Big-B-A-D-Band

Alan Foust

3:17

Take the “A” Train

Boots Randolph

Billy Strayhorn

7:25

9:00 pm

European Jazz Stage 2011- Spring/Summer Special

Summer is coming with season of great festival performances. And it begins with a special show just to perk up your ears and whet your appetite. It’s packed with American, Dutch and British musical delights.

Vince Mendoza, Jim Beard, Peter Erskine, Alex Acuna, Victor Bailey, Jasper Blom and Gwilym Simcock, when Radio Netherlands Worldwide presents European Jazz Stage!