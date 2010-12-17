Anchorage Edition: December 17, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Joe Miller's continued battle in court

Judge Richard Postma, whom voters removed from the bench in the November election

Governor Sean Parnell unveils his budget, more than $11 billion in spending

The parental notification for abortion amendment approved by voters is back in court yet again

Senator Lisa Murkowski rips the Justice Department over its failure to prosecute Bill Allen on sexual misconduct charges

Eddie Burke, radio talk show host, Tea Party candidate returns to the spotlight in California

Knik Arm bridge gets federal approval

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

Steve MacDonald, KTUU

KTUU Matthew Felling, KTVA

KTVA Brendan Joel Kelley, Anchorage Press

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, December 17 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org