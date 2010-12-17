Anchorage Edition: December 17, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Joe Miller's continued battle in court
- Judge Richard Postma, whom voters removed from the bench in the November election
- Governor Sean Parnell unveils his budget, more than $11 billion in spending
- The parental notification for abortion amendment approved by voters is back in court yet again
- Senator Lisa Murkowski rips the Justice Department over its failure to prosecute Bill Allen on sexual misconduct charges
- Eddie Burke, radio talk show host, Tea Party candidate returns to the spotlight in California
- Knik Arm bridge gets federal approval
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:
- Steve MacDonald, KTUU
- Matthew Felling, KTVA
- Brendan Joel Kelley, Anchorage Press
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, December 17 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org