Stage Talk: Wild Legacy

This week on Stage Talk, playwright, Gloria Baxter and Jerry McDonnell join hosts Mark and Jean to talk about Wild Legacy, a new play celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Wild Legacy pays homage to Olaus and Mardy Murie, who were instrumental in the establishment of the Arctic Refuge. Admission is free at the Wendy Williamson tonight and Saturday night at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

HOSTS:

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Mark Muro, theater critic, actor, playwright

Gloria Baxter, playwright and director, Wild Legacy

playwright and director, Jerry McDonnell, public relations, Wild Legacy

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, December 10, 2010 at 2:45 p.m.