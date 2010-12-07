Kids These Days!: December 7

Tuesday, December 7 at 2pm and 7pmGRANDPARENTS THESE DAYS!

IN-STUDIO GUESTS: Tune in tomorrow for a show all about the modern grandparent! Special guest co-host, Nellie Moore, joins Shana Sheehy to explore what grandparenting these days looks like. We'll hear from a grandmother and a great-grandmother who are raising little ones and from a local group, the Grandfamilies Network Project, that supports these families.FEATURED STORIES: Contributor Jessica Cochran reports on the ways that modern grandparents are playing important roles in the lives of their grandchildren - whether it's by preparing a weekly breakfast or reading favorite stories over Skype.Shana Sheehy spoke with a local foster grandparent, and learns how she has been making a huge difference in the lives of her foster grandkids for years.