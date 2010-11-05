Anchorage Edition: November 5, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Write-ins in first place in Senate race?

Parnell beats Berkowitz

Don Young reelected

Judge Dana Fabe retained despite significant opposition

Republicans pick up State House seats, Senate remains the same

Exactly how red is Alaska?

What does this election mean for Mark Begich?

Voters decide against expanding the Legislature

What does all this mean for Sarah Palin?

HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily News

Steve MacDonald, KTUU

Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet

