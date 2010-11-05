Anchorage Edition: November 5, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Write-ins in first place in Senate race?
- Parnell beats Berkowitz
- Don Young reelected
- Judge Dana Fabe retained despite significant opposition
- Republicans pick up State House seats, Senate remains the same
- Exactly how red is Alaska?
- What does this election mean for Mark Begich?
- Voters decide against expanding the Legislature
- What does all this mean for Sarah Palin?
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:
- Steve MacDonald, KTUU
- Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, November 5 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 6 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 6 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org