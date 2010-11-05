Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Edition: November 5, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published November 5, 2010 at 4:10 PM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Write-ins in first place in Senate race?
  • Parnell beats Berkowitz
  • Don Young reelected
  • Judge Dana Fabe retained despite significant opposition
  • Republicans pick up State House seats, Senate remains the same
  • Exactly how red is Alaska?
  • What does this election mean for Mark Begich?
  • Voters decide against expanding the Legislature
  • What does all this mean for Sarah Palin?

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

  • Steve MacDonald, KTUU
  • Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, November 5 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 6 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 6 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
