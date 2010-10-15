Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Stage Talk: Blithe Spirit

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published October 15, 2010 at 3:06 PM AKDT

Gary Forester (pictured right) from Valley Performing Arts joins host Mark Muro on this week's Stage Talk to talk about Blithe Spirit. Opening October 22 in Wasilla, Blithe Spirit is a ghostly tale about novelist Charles Condomine who is haunted by the spirit of his first wife. When second his wife is accidentally killed, the two "blithe spirits" are united, haunting the hapless Charles into perpetuity.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, theater critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, October 15, 2010 at 2:15 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Kristin Spack
