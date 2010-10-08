Stage Talk: Chemical Imbalance

A darkly comedic, twisted retelling of the tale of Jekyll and Hyde, Chemical Imbalance opens tonight at UAA's Mainstage Theater. Actors Daniel Alvarez-Lemp and John Klenk (pictured right) join hosts Mark and Jean on this week's edition of Stage Talk.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Jean Paal , theater critic

, theater critic Mark Muro, theater critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, October 8, 2010 at 2:15 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts