Anchorage Edition: October 8, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Anchorage budget unveiled
- Senate candidates debate Alaska Native issues
- Tea Party Express press conference
- The Constitution’s 17th Amendment
- Scott McAdams’ campaign
- Gubernatorial race
- Race for the U.S. House
- More advertising this year?
- Shell will “try” to go forward with Arctic drilling
- George Rogers passes away at 93\
Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, October 8 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 9 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 9 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org