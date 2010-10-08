Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Edition: October 8, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published October 8, 2010 at 10:07 AM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Anchorage budget unveiled
  • Senate candidates debate Alaska Native issues
  • Tea Party Express press conference
  • The Constitution’s 17th Amendment
  • Scott McAdams’ campaign
  • Gubernatorial race
  • Race for the U.S. House
  • More advertising this year?
  • Shell will “try” to go forward with Arctic drilling
  • George Rogers passes away at 93\

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily NewsGUESTS:

  • Steve MacDonald, KTUU
  • Matthew Felling, KTVA

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, October 8 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 9 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 9 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE: Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
Programs
Slavik Boyechko
See stories by Slavik Boyechko