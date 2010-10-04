Antarctica: Life On The Ice
In place of Line One: Your Health Connection this Monday, enjoy Antarctica: Life on The Ice at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pm on KSKA. Produced by IEEE Spectrum Radio and The National Science Foundation, Antarctica: Life on The Ice features reporter Glenn Zorpette exploring the coldest region on the planet, it's inhabitants and the scientific research underway at the South Pole.Line One: Your Health Connectionn with host Dr. Thad Woodard returns next week (Monday 10/11) at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pm.