Schedule Updates: Memorial Day

Engineering Pharmaceuticals explores one of the major causes of rising health care costs - development of new drugs. It can cost up to a billion dollars to bring a new drug to market. Engineering Pharmaceuticals goes behind the curtain and shows how drugs are created and looks at efforts to bring down the cost.This special program airs Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day) at 2:00 pm, repeating at 8:00 pm in place of KSKA's Line One: Your Health Connection. Line One will return next week.