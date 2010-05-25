Alaska Radio Reader Rambler: 49 Alaska Writing Center at Raven Place

On this month's Alaska Radio Reader Rambler,Alaskan authors and '49 Writers' bloggers Andromeda Romano-Lax and Deb Vanase stop by to discuss the opening of the Alaska Writing Center at Raven Place where they will hold workshops, clinics, classes, writers in residence, meeting space, space for book signings, readings, and author events. Guest host rentals will help fund the non-profit writing center located downtown across the street from Snow City Café and Simon and Seaforts restaurant.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Sandy Harper and Dick ReichmanGUEST:

Andromeda Romano-Lax, Alaskan author, blogger and founder, Alaska Writing Center at Raven Place

Deb Vanase, founder, Alaskan author, blogger and founder, Alaska Writing Center at Raven Place

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: May 25, 2009 at 2:30 p.m.