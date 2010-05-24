KSKA HD off air

Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 24, 2010 at 12:35 PM AKDT

As of 10:00 am Monday (May 24) KSKA's HD signal is off air due to an equipment failure. Please make sure your radio is set to receive KSKA’s analog signal, as the HD signal is not available. We will continue to post engineering updates regarding HD signal until the problem has been repaired. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

UPDATE: As of June 16, 2010 KSKA's HD signal is back up and running. Please call 907-550-8400 if you continue to experience any problems listening to KSKA in HD.
Kristin Spack
