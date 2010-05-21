Anchorage Edition: May 21, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Congress is upset by the Gulf oil spill. And Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar is upset by the relationship between the companies and federal regulators.

The Alaska delegation addressed the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce, talking mostly about the implications of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill for Alaska. Did they just tell the audience what they wanted to hear?

How will the recently-announced UPS layoff of over 250 pilots affect Anchorage? Will it hinder the larger Alaska economy?

Congressman Don Young squares off with Minority Leader John Boener over earmarks.

The primary election returns in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Arkansas and other states renewed focus on the riled up American voter. Are Alaska voters riled up as well?

Alaska Natives were in Washington to report on their visitor to the Gulf coast. What are they saying?

The financial reform bill has passed (or is about to pass). Do we know with any certainty what the implications are for Alaskans?

HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily News

KAKM (Channel 7 TV) BROADCAST: Friday, May 21