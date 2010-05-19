AWAC Presents: Kirk Talbott
RECORDED: May 14, 2010SPEAKER: Kirk Talbott, President & CEO - World Affairs Council of
AmericaTOPIC: “Linking Environment, Human Rights, and Good Governance: Overcoming the Development Divide”ABOUT: Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of theAlaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar. Following the live event, all AWAC presentations are archived on KSKA’s website under AWAC Presents.
Subscribe
Podcast link for any podcast catcher