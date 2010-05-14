Stage Talk: Last Frontier Theatre Conference 2010

Stage Talk hosts Mark Muro and Jean Paal and guests, Doreen Ransom and Bostin Christopher will each take part in this year's Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez. On this week's Stage Talk, Mark and Jean discuss the humbling and often frightening experience of having their plays read at the conference, an eye opening critique dependent on participants like Bostin and Doreen who will serve as one of the many guest judges and readers at the conference.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro , theater critic

, theater critic Jean Paal, theater critic

GUESTS:

Doreen Ransom, reader, Last Frontier Theatre Conference 2010

reader, Last Frontier Theatre Conference 2010 Bostin Christophe, guest judge,

