Anchorage Edition: May 14, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Death of a legend. Wally Hickel passes on at age 90.

The Gulf of Mexico oil blowout remains untamed. Does Alaska have any wisdom to offer those engaged in capping the well and the anxious people of the Gulf Coast? What does this mean for drilling in Alaska waters - and for the oil giant Shell?

Mead Treadwell says he is running for lieutenant governor on the Republican ticket.

Fairbanks report - What are the dominant local issues as spring morphs into summer?

Anchorage Assembly calls an end to emissions testing.

Port of Anchorage is running years behind its expansion budget and millions of dollars over budget.

Polls continue to show Gov. Sean Parnell is popular with the electorate and the favorite to win the August primary.

HOST: Michael Carey, Freelance editorial writer, Anchorage Daily News

GUESTS:

