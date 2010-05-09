Epicentro Politico says Goodbye
A Sunday evening staple on KSKA, Epicentro Politico has ceased production. The last episode aired on KSKA Sunday May 2 at 8:00 pm. To accommodate the loss of Epicentro, we're slightly adjusting the Sunday night line up, adding a repeat broadcast of Brazilian Hour.
Beginning Sunday, May 9, 2010:
- 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm World Vision Report
- 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm Latino USA
- 7:30 pm - 7:45 pm Edicion Seminaria (starts 30 mins earlier)
- 7:45 pm -10:00 pm Algo Nuevo (starts 30 mins earlier)
- 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm Brazilian Hour (rebroadcast)
- 11:00 pm - 12:00 am Afropop (rebroadcast)