Epicentro Politico says Goodbye

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 9, 2010 at 3:28 PM AKDT

A Sunday evening staple on KSKA, Epicentro Politico has ceased production. The last episode aired on KSKA Sunday May 2 at 8:00 pm. To accommodate the loss of Epicentro, we're slightly adjusting the Sunday night line up, adding a repeat broadcast of Brazilian Hour.

