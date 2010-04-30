Anchorage Edition: April 30, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Gov. Sean Parnell (R) wants Alaska to fight national health care legislation.

ACLU files suit to protect Anchorage homeless camps from improper raids.

The US Senate begins debating financial reforms.

The oil spill threatening Gulf states' coastlines.

The new labor agreement for Anchorage teachers.

Listen Here (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:

Jill Burke. Reporter. Alaska Dispatch.

Reporter. Alaska Dispatch. Libby Casey. Reporter. APRN. Washington DC.

Reporter. APRN. Washington DC. Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU- TV.

KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, April 30 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 at 5:00 p.m.