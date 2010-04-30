Anchorage Edition: April 30, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Gov. Sean Parnell (R) wants Alaska to fight national health care legislation.
- ACLU files suit to protect Anchorage homeless camps from improper raids.
- The US Senate begins debating financial reforms.
- The oil spill threatening Gulf states' coastlines.
- The new labor agreement for Anchorage teachers.
Listen Here (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:
- Jill Burke. Reporter. Alaska Dispatch.
- Libby Casey. Reporter. APRN. Washington DC.
- Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU- TV.
KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, April 30 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org