Anchorage Edition: April 30, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published April 30, 2010 at 2:40 PM AKDT

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Gov. Sean Parnell (R) wants Alaska to fight national health care legislation.
  • ACLU files suit to protect Anchorage homeless camps from improper raids.
  • The US Senate begins debating financial reforms.
  • The oil spill threatening Gulf states' coastlines.
  • The new labor agreement for Anchorage teachers.

Listen Here (MP3)HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:

  • Jill Burke. Reporter. Alaska Dispatch.
  • Libby Casey. Reporter. APRN. Washington DC.
  • Steve MacDonald. News Director. KTUU- TV.

KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 1  at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, April 30 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:Send e-mail to anchorageedition kakm org
