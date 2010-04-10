Spring Membership Drive 2010

It's that time! KSKA's Spring Membership Drive kicked off on Thursday, and we hope to hear from you. By the time the drive concludes on Saturday April 17, we're hoping to raise $230,000 from a total of 1550 pledges, up 50 pledges from the 2009 fall membership drive.

Enjoy all of your favorite APRN, NPR, Public Radio International, American Public Media,BBC and KSKA programs throughout the drive with a special two hours of Car Talk this Saturday (April 10) at 11:00 am.Thanks for listening and thanks for supporting KSKA!