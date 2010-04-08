Spring Membership Drive: Heather Flynn on ATC

Heather Flynn jokes with KSKA's Constance Huff in between pledge pitches during All Things Considered on the fist day of the Spring Membership Drive. KSKA congratulates local philanthropist and KSKA Charter member since 1978, Heather Flynn who was recently awarded the Athena Society Women's Achievement Award for her devotion to fund raising in our community. As a member of KSKA's Leadership Circle, KSKA public radio is just one of the many Anchorage non-profits Heather has helped grow and thrive over the years.Listeners like Heather pull together with volunteers from all over the community to help make sure this Spring Membership Drive is a successful one. Day one (April 8th) of the Spring membership drive is off to a great start. We're excited to see new members and look forward to hearing from all of our long time members which continue to make KSKA public radio possible. If you haven't already, please pledge now.Thank you for supporting public radio in Alaska!