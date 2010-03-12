Anchorage Edition: March 12, 2010
Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:
- Legislative attempts to split oil and gas taxes.
- Legislature continues to grapple with campaign finance reform.
- Anchorage Assembly reviews insurance policy of former mayor.
- Sen. Mark Begich (D-AK) calls for ending military's "don't ask, don't tell" policy regarding gays and lesbians.
- The growth of Medicaid recipients in the state.
- The start of the Iditarod.
HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:
- Matthew Felling. Anchor/Reporter. KTVA - TV
- Paul Jenkins. Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet.
- Brendan Joel Kelley. Associate Editor. The Anchorage Press.
