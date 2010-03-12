Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Edition: March 12, 2010

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published March 12, 2010 at 3:42 PM AKST

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

  • Legislative attempts to split oil and gas taxes.
  • Legislature continues to grapple with campaign finance reform.
  • Anchorage Assembly reviews insurance policy of former mayor.
  • Sen. Mark Begich (D-AK) calls for ending military's "don't ask, don't tell" policy regarding gays and lesbians.
  • The growth of Medicaid recipients in the state.
  • The start of the Iditarod.

Download Audio (MP3)

HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:

  • Matthew Felling. Anchor/Reporter. KTVA - TV
  • Paul Jenkins. Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet.
  • Brendan Joel Kelley. Associate Editor. The Anchorage Press.

KSKA (FM) BROADCAST: Friday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 13  at 6:00 p.m.KAKM (TV) BROADCAST: Friday, March 12 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
Programs
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack