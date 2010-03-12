Anchorage Edition: March 12, 2010

Each week, KAKM gathers commentators for a review of the week’s news, politics and public affairs in Anchorage and Alaska. Topics for this week are expected to include:

Legislative attempts to split oil and gas taxes.

Legislature continues to grapple with campaign finance reform.

Anchorage Assembly reviews insurance policy of former mayor.

Sen. Mark Begich (D-AK) calls for ending military's "don't ask, don't tell" policy regarding gays and lesbians.

The growth of Medicaid recipients in the state.

The start of the Iditarod.

HOST: Michael Carey. Freelance editorial writer. Anchorage Daily News.GUESTS:

Matthew Felling. Anchor/Reporter. KTVA - TV

Anchor/Reporter. KTVA - TV Paul Jenkins. Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet.

Blogger. The Anchorage Daily Planet. Brendan Joel Kelley. Associate Editor. The Anchorage Press.

