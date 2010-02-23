Alaska Radio Reader Rambler: Historic Properties of Anchorage

Photo source: American Memory from the Library of CongressAlaskan visual artist and director of Anchorage Historic Properties, Gina Holloman joins hosts Sandy and Dick to give an update on current preservation projects in Anchorage, including the 4th Avenue Theater. Holloman also talks about her personal artwork and upcoming art events at this year's Fur Rondy. Listen to Alaska Radio Reader Rambler on the last Tuesday of the month at 2:30 pm on KSKA.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Sandy Harper and Dick ReichmanGUEST:

Gina Holloman, Alaskan visual artist and director of Anchorage Historic Properties

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: February 23, 2009 at 2:30 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast