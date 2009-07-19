Night Music: July 18, 2009

Here’s the music playlist from the July 18, 2009 edition of Night Music with Connie G. Tracks played are listed below in the following format:

PerdidoBig Band Vol. 1Shorty RogersTime Is Records TI9804Shakin' Not StirredShakin' Not StirredBrian HughesHigher Octave Jazz HOJCD 48093Ready For FreddieShakin' Not StirredBrian HughesHigher Octave Jazz HOJCD 48093Once AgainShakin' Not StirredBrian HughesHigher Octave Jazz HOJCD 48093Three FlowersUptown/DowntownMCoy Tyner Big Band8:30pmFarewell, My LovelyBody Heat, Jazz at the MoviesDavid ShireDiscovery 77001Calling You (fr. Bagdad Café)Body Heat, Jazz at the MoviesBob TelsonDiscovery 77001Black OrpheusBody Heat, Jazz at the MoviesLuis Bonfa, Antonio Carlos JobimDiscovery 77001StardustAt The RenaissanceBen WebsterContemporary OJCD-390-2You'd Be So Nice To Come Home ToChetChet BakerRiverside OJCCD-08729pmEuropean Jazz Stage 2009 Program 2The International MixOn the Brink of the Vulcano (Johan Plomp)Last Season (Maria Schneider)Sky Blue (Maria)Maria Schneider Orchestra, recorded July 11, 2008 at theNorth Sea Jazz Festival, Rotterdam, The NetherlandsCera una Strega, Cera una Fata (Gianluigi Trovesi)Gianluigi Trovesi & Gianni Coscia, recorded July 3, 2005at Music Meeting, Nijmegen, The NetherlandsPaint as you Like (Michael Moore)Django (John Lewis)Gianluigi Trovesi & Gianni Coscia, recorded july 3, 2005at Music Meeting, Nijmegen, The NetherlandsThe Seagull (Jan Lundgren)Ma Mre Lye (Maurice Ravel)Eu N?o Existo Sem Voc? (Antonio Carlos Jobim)Mare Nostrum feat. Richard Galliano, recorded july 13, 2008at North Sea Jazz Festival, Rotterdam, The NetherlandsFarewell (Wouter Hamel & Benny Sings)Details (Wouter Hamel & Benny Sings)Wouter Hamel, recorded December 11, 2008 at the Bimhuis, Amsterdam