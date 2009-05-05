Today KSKA introduces A Closer Look, a half hour program that allows us to present in more depth either that background of our news stories or to profile often unrecognized people performing special work in our community.On the first Closer Look, we presented the complete interview that formed the basis for a story on Debtors Rights broadcast on KSKA and Alaska Public Radio Network's Alaska News Nighty.The interview was with Jim Davis, an attorney with the Northern Justice Project and a pro bono volunteer for Alaska Legal Services. Davis' specialty is debtors' rights. He had come to the Fairview Recreational Center on a Friday evening to conduct a Debtors' Rights workshop sponsored by Alaska Legal Services.

Download Audio (MP3)