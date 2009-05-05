Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Closer Look: Debtor&#039;s Rights

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 5, 2009 at 11:15 AM AKDT
bills3

Today KSKA introduces A Closer Look, a half hour program that allows us to present in more depth either that background of our news stories or to profile often unrecognized people performing special work in our community.On the first Closer Look, we presented the complete interview that formed the basis for a story on Debtors Rights broadcast on KSKA and Alaska Public Radio Network's Alaska News Nighty.The interview was with Jim Davis, an attorney with the Northern Justice Project and a pro bono volunteer for Alaska Legal Services. Davis' specialty is debtors' rights. He had come to the Fairview Recreational Center on a Friday evening to conduct a Debtors' Rights workshop sponsored by Alaska Legal Services.

Download Audio (MP3)
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack