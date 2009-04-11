Algo Nuevo Hour: April 10, 2009

Here’s the music playlist from the Friday April 10, 2009 edition of Algo Hour. If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send e-mail to algonuevo kska org or post your comment at the bottom of this post. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

La MensajeraOrlie SantillanesPuras Polkas AlegresTu SonrisaCamino OcsuroAl FinQue Se Te Quite El OrgulloLittle Joe Y La FamiliaBefore The Next Teardrop FallsPescador De HombresMariachi Paisano Del ValleLas ChispasDona JuanaRhythm DivineGet Up and Get DownLa DespedidaMezcalMe Gustas TuCerca Del MarRio RamiA Touch Of Old SchoolTres VecesLa RabiaSi O NoPoquito A PocoEclipseArtistas De Nuevo Mexico Vol. 4La CarcachaThe Blue VenturesMi Dios, Mi DiosYo Lo ComprendoSmoothieArtistas De Nuevo Mexico Vol. 4Los Hombres No Deben LlorarPedro FernandezLa Historia, Mis ExitosSin Sal Ni LimonGonzaloGonzaloRanchera MedleyLiberty BandTejano Golden OldiesLa Feria De Las FloresPurple HazeEl Santuario De ChimayoUn Dia A La VezBryan OlivasAmar