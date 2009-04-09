AWAC Presents: Operation Enduring Freedom

This week on AWAC Presents, four Alaska servicemen who served in Afghanistan share their experiences and insights on their overseas duty. Colonel Edward Daly, who recently returned from his second tour of Afghanistan, provides an overview of Operation Enduring Freedom with slide show of photos (above) he took. In the second half of the program, Sergeant Major Patrick Meegan, Master Sergeant Scott Anderson and Second Lieutenant John Romspert join Colonel Daly in responding to a wide array of questions from the audience ranging from combating Taliban influence, poppy growth and cultivation, and predictions for the future, as more Americans troops are sent to Afghanistan.Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: April 3, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, April 9, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, April 815 2009 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

Colonel Edward Daly, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Alaska

Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Alaska Sergeant Major Patrick Meegan , Alaska Army National Guard

, Alaska Army National Guard Master Sergeant Scott Anderson, Battalion Command Sergeant Major for the Arctic Military Police Battalion, Fort Richardson, Alaska

Battalion Command Sergeant Major for the Arctic Military Police Battalion, Fort Richardson, Alaska Second Lieutenant John Romspert, combat rescue officer of the 212th Rescue Squadron, Kulis Air National Guard Base, Anchorage, Alaska

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes