As we recognize Alaska's 50th anniversary of statehood, a little farther west, 2009 also marks the 50th anniversary of the Tibetan Uprising of 1959, when more than 86,000 Tibetans were slaughtered by Chinese troops. Despite the challenges Tibet continues to face in their struggle to end the Chinese occupation and attain basic human rights, Lobsang Nyandak remains hopeful that one day all Tibetans will be able to return to a free and peaceful homeland. Recorded in Anchorage on March 20th, the Dalia Lama's representative to the United States, Lobsang Nyandak speaks on The Future Prospects for Tibet.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: March 20, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, March 26, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, April 1, 2009 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

Dr. Jan Agosti, Senior Program Officer in Infectious Disease Development and Strategic Program Lead for Neglected and Other Infectious Diseases, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes