AWAC Presents: Nick Lawson, Doctors Without Borders

Nick Lawson (right) in Pakistan following the earthquake in 2005. To view more of Nick Lawson's photos, click the link below.Nick Lawson began working for Doctors Without Borders (Medecins San Frontieres, MSF) in Southern Sudan during Second Sudanese Civil War in 1997. Since then he has circled the globe providing aid to people whose survival is threatened by violence, neglect, or catastrophe, primarily due to armed conflict, epidemics, malnutrition, exclusion from health care, or natural disasters. Today he leads the New York based human resources team that recuits and places Americans in Doctors Without Borders projects around the world. Recorded March 13th in Anchorage, Lawson speaks on Managing and Emergency, Behind the Scence at Doctors Without Borders.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: March 13, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, March 19, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, March 25, 2009 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

Nick Lawson, Director of Field Human Resources, Doctors Without Borders

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes