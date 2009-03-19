AWAC Presents: Nick Lawson, Doctors Without Borders
- Doctors Without Borders: Kidnapped Doctors Without Borders Staff Released in Darfur, Sudan (14 march 2009)
- Doctors Without Borders: Australian MSF staffer at earthquake-affected Pakistan (2 Nov 2005)
- Nick Lawson: AWAC photo slide show (PDF)
Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: March 13, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, March 19, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, March 25, 2009 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER:
- Nick Lawson, Director of Field Human Resources, Doctors Without Borders
About
Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.
Subscribe
Podcast link for any podcast catcher