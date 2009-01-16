Stage Talk: The Spitfire Grill

The Spitfire Grill opens at Valley Performing Arts tonight and will run through February 15th. A modern day folk tale set in the fictional town of Gilead, Wisconsin, The Spitfire Grill is a story of hope and redemption. Three actors from the musical, Garry Forrester, Heather Whittington and Tammy McCallion join hosts Mark and Jean on this week's edition of Stage Talk.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro , theater critic

, theater critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

