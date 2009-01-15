Bush says goodbye
It will be his last address as President of the United States. KSKA and NPR will provide special coverage of President George W. Bush's farewell speech today from 4:00 - 4:30pm. All Things Considered will immediately follow special coverage of the event. Beginning 6:00am on Tuesday, January 20th, KSKA will also provide full coverage of Obama's inauguration . (Check the Schedule for the details.) But before we welcome the new president on January 20th, bid farewell to President Bush today at 4:00pm on KSKA.