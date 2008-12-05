Night Music: Dec. 4, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the December 4, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Links

Mind GamesCasino Lights ‘99Bob James TrioWarner Bros. 9 47466-2OrnithologyCaracasLou DonaldsonMilestone MCD-9217-2Rose RoomThe Best of the Jazz SaxophonesGerry MulliganDenon DC-8520Soft ShoeHello Like BeforeErnestine AndersonConcord CCD-4031Lady Be GoodOut of NowhereChet BakerMilestone MCD-9191-2O Grande AmorGetz/GilbertoStan Getz Joao Gilberto featuring Antonio Carlos JobimVerve 810 048-2Out of NowhereOut of NowhereChet BakerMilestone MCD-9191-2I'm Old FashionedSunny Days Starry NightsSonny RollinsMilestone FCD-604-9122Blues Before Sunrise followed at 9pm. www.bluesbeforesunrise.com