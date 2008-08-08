Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Stage Talk: The Odd Couple

Published August 8, 2008 at 3:30 PM AKDT

This week Stage Talk hosts Jean and Mark chat with Kevin T. Bennett and Sarah MacMillan from Brown Eyed Girls Productions. They're performing in Cyrano's presentation of The Odd Couple, the famous Neil Simon play that spawned a movie and a television sitcom series.Download AudioHOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

  • Kevin T. Bennett, Brown Eyed Girls Productions
  • Sarah MacMillan, Brown Eyed Girls Productions

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Aug. 8, 2008 at 1:30 p.m.
