Algo Nuevo: August 3, 2008

Here’s the music playlist from the August 3, 2008 edition of Algo Nuevo — Something New.If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send e-mail to algonuevo kska org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

Polka MilliganManny & the CasanovasOtra VezTue eres para miPedro FernandezLas ClassicasUna Linda senoritaShowband USAUna Linda senoritaRancho GrandeFreddie FenderGreatest hitsVivo para tiSparxMandame floresMil BesosLittle Joe Y La FamiliaCalienteCumbia MedleySelenaAnthologyEste DolorAlfonso RamosEl leon de la sierraGuitarras de media nocheJose Alfredo JimenezGuitarras de Media nocheEres CasadoMercedezCulturasCarinoMariachi Paisano del ValleMiradas de amorSabor a miJose FelicianoTesoros de coleccionLa MucuraPerfeccionPuros exitosLos LaurelesDuke Zity BoyzzKANW Best of New Mexico MusicAmor sin esperanzaPeligroApoco noTriste Y LastimadoThe Blue Ventures2000Chaparrita de oroJerome Grant10th AnniversaryYo tengo un amorcitoBuena SuerteQue te pareceAngel babyLiberty BandTell it like it isSigue el camino The Bad BoysQue vas a hacerCowboy CumbiaSamuel DCowboy CumbiaDime,Dime,DimeGonzaloMil CopasEl troqueroTruenos de TejasPensando en TejasSoy de San LuisTexas TornadosGreatest hitsCruz de MaderaSilver Bullet BandWastin me a weekendSaca la botellaRobbie JudeDosSiempre en mi menteTierraDos MundosOjitos sonadoresTequila ExpressA Buscarte VengoMillonario de pobrezaFandango USAA Musical HistoryLa feria de las floresMariachi AmistadMariachi AmistadHeavenPersuasionComo siempreLinda morenaBuena SuerteQue te pareceOiga CompadreAmistadOiga CompadreBorracho de besosOrgulloAsi me voyCartageneraAl HurricaneAlbuquerqueTu recuerdo Y YoVicente FernandezLas Clasicas de Jose Alfredo JimenezLa BoaRuben RamosExitos GrandesBorracheraBrown SugarStill around, still in townUn dia a la vezBryan OlivasAmar