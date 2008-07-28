Algo Nuevo: July 27, 2008

Here’s the music playlist from the July 27, 2008 edition of Algo Nuevo — Something New.If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send e-mail to algonuevo kska org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

ZacatecasBrazadaFiestaTriste Y LastimadoBlue Ventures2000Tu RetratitoBryan OlivasSuenoSombrasonThee ChekkersBack in the day, and nowCelosoManaMy Family SoundtrackDos LocosJennaSoy del norteMiradas de amorMariachi Paisano del ValleMiradas de amorMorena la causa fuisteChile Line ExpressKANW Best of New Mexico MusicLa SapporitaLiberty BandPlatinum 90'sLa despedidaMezcalEnjoy the momentSuavecitoMaloGreatest HitsTequilaOrgulloCon mucho orgulloIndita miaAl Hurricane JrSin duda, major que nuncaLa huerfanitaPaquita la del barrio30 exitosLa MismaMathew MartinezAlgo NuevoContigo en la distanciaJose FelicianoTesoros de coleccionMadre MiaMacho BandMadre MiaLa novia del pajarrilloSorelaSorelaCumbia en LlamasPeligroEn LlamasMe aventaron tus brazosMatt DuranMi almaSentimientoSparxCamino del amorLagrimas de mi barrioJerome Grant10th AnniversaryAy,Ay,Ay, que borracho vengoAl HurricaneTribute to Al HurricaneMandame floresSparxMandame floresLa ley del monteRuben RamosGreatest HitsLas morenitasJoe MadridKANW 2008Cowboy CumbiaSamuel DCowboy CumbiaMismo retratoFuerzaPara mi genteLa puntadaGonzaloGonzaloCumbia del solTierra Fina BandPara nuestra genteEl MorroRobbie JudeHechale otra vezSenorita TequilaMercedezCulturasYoVicente FernandezLas ClassicasSeran los ojitos de la vida miaAl HurricaneAlbuquerqueWasted days and wasted nightsTexas TornadosGreatest hitsOldies MedleyLiberty bandApproaching stormAmorcito SabrositoCuarenta Y CincoPuras conocidasDiez DiasEsperanzaPase lo que paseMorenita ConsentidaTobias RenePor primera vezUn dia a la vezBryan OlivasAmar