Night Music: July 17, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the July 17, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

ConversationsThe Women: Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952Mary Lou Williams Girl StarsBMG Bluebird 6755-2-RB Hesitation BoogieThe Women: Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952Mary Lou Williams TrioBMG Bluebird 6755-2-RBOops! My LadyThe Women: Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952Beryl Booker TrioBMG Bluebird 6755-2-RBLow CeilingThe Women: Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952Beryl Booker TrioBMG Bluebird 6755-2-RBA Women's Place is in the GrooveThe Women: Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952Vivien Garry QuintetBMG Bluebird 6755-2-RBOperation MopThe Women: Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952Vivien Garry QuintetBMG Bluebird 6755-2-RBBlitzkrieg Baby (You Can't Bomb Me)The Women: Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952Una Mae CarlisleBMG Bluebird 6755-2-RBSome Cats KnowLove Ballads - Late Night JazzJeanie BrysonTelarc CD83471GymnopedieLove Ballads - Late Night JazzJaque Loussier TrioTelarc CD83471The Moon Is A Harsh MistressBeyond The Missouri Sky (short stories by Charlie Haden & Pat Metheny)Charlie Haden & Pat MethenyVerveNo Place To Hide This HeartFurther DanceRoland VasquezRVCDAncient PromiseNo SweatGary WillisAlchemy recordsWaters of MarchA Twist of JobimVarious artists (featuring Al Jarreau & Oleta Adams)i.e. musicYou Don't Know What Love IsForever LoveMark WhitfieldVerveSavantRenderers of SpiritLenny WhiteHip Hop RecordsWithout a Song The Complete RCA Victor RecordinsSonny RollinsRCA VictorVanessa FacesEric HendersonJVCBejija Eu A Great NoiseMarisa MonteMetro BlueDesolation SoundCantoCharles LloydECMAmazonasAmazonasManfredo FestConcord PicanteAlmost Like Being In LoveThe Artistry of The Modern Jazz QuartetThe Modern Jazz QuartetPrestigeAll of You Long Ago TodaySumi Tonooka TrioARC 2116Long Ago Today Long Ago TodaySumi Tonooka TrioARC 2116Black CoffeeA Woman Alone with the Blues...remembering Peggy LeeMaria MuldaurTelarc Blues CD83568