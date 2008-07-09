Off Mic: Hearing NEW voices on KSKA
KSKA brings you two new programs beginning next week on Wednesdays from 10 AM - 12 PM. First up at 10 AM, Hearing Voices from NPR will feature memorable "driveway moments" all connected by a weekly theme. Following Hear Voices, The State We're In starts at 11 AM. Produced by Radio Netherlands Worldwide, The State We're In explores "human rights, human wrongs and what we do about them." Yes, you will have to say goodbye to the Political Junkie on Wednesdays, but Talk of the Nation will continue to be heard on KSKA Mondays, Thursdays and "Science Fridays" from 10 AM - 12 PM. Post comments on Off Micand tell us what you think of the new shows next week.