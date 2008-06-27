Stage Talk: OTIS

Hollywood actor, Bostin Christopher returns home to Anchorage to share his latest film, OTIS - a dark comedy about suburban America gone haywire. Showing for two nights only, OTIS premieres tonight at the Alaska Wild Berry Theater in Anchorage. Print your FREE TICKETS at alaskawildberryproducts.com. Stage Talk hosts (and playwrights) Mark and Jean also report back from the Last Frontier Theatre Conference. Hear what the audience and the panelists had to say about Ever After and Pickle Days (Revisited).HOSTS:

Mark Muro , actor and theatre critic

, actor and theatre critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, June 27, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts