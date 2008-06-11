Off Mic: Community Forum update

Bristol Bay, sockeye salmonThere were a few changes to today's Community Forum on KSKA. Here's what happened - APRN's Lori Townsend hosted for Nellie Moore who was out sick. Nellie is expected to return to host Community Forum next week. Also, in order to give our audience a substantive presentation of an important topic and, honor the original arrangement with our guest, the decision was made to designate two Community Forum programs on Pebble; today with John Shively from the Pebble Partnership Limited and next Wednesday, with Dr. Bruce Switzer from the Renewable Resources Coalition, an opponent of Pebble Mine. If you called in this afternoon and did not get through, make sure to call back next week as the discussion on Pebble Mine continues...