Stage Talk: QueerSpace

Celebrating thousands of years of gay and lesbian literature, Theatre Artists United presents QueerSpace, opening tonight at OutNorth in Anchorage. This week on Stage Talk, hear from the director of QueerSpace, Jon Minton and actress, Christina Ashby.HOSTS:

Mark Muro , actor and theatre critic

, actor and theatre critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Jon Minton, director, QueerSpace

director, Christina Ashby, actress, QueerSpace

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, June 6, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts