Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stage Talk: QueerSpace

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 6, 2008 at 1:00 PM AKDT

Celebrating thousands of years of gay and lesbian literature, Theatre Artists United presents QueerSpace, opening tonight at OutNorth in Anchorage. This week on Stage Talk, hear from the director of QueerSpace, Jon Minton and actress, Christina Ashby.HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, June 6, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack