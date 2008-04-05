AWAC Presents: Dr. Ingrid Mattson

President of the Islamic Society North America, Dr. Ingrid Mattson spoke on "Framing Muslim Women: Islam, Gender and Human Rights in the Global Media." Born in Ontario, Canada and raised Roman Catholic, Dr. Mattson abandoned religion during her teenage years and later embraced Islam as an undergraduate. She converted in 1987 after meeting Muslims from West Africa during a university study program. Today she Professor of Islamic Studies and Director of Islamic Chaplaincy at the Macdonald Center for Islamic Studies and Christian-Muslim Relations at Hartford Seminary in Connecticut. In 2006, the Islamic Society of North America, the largest such organization on the continent, elected Dr. Mattson as its president. She is the first woman to head the organization.

RECORDED: March 28, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: April 4, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

