Stage Talk: Becoming a man in 127 easy steps

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 28, 2008 at 12:00 PM AKDT
streamphp.jpg

Transgender performer Scott Turner Schofield, formerly known as KT Kilborn, brings his 127 step program on becoming a man in America to Out North in Anchorage. Scott Turner Schofield chats with Stage Talk hosts Mark Muro and Jean Paal about what to expect at the show. Becoming a man in 127 easy steps is now playing at Out North through Sunday, March 30th. HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 28, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Kristin Spack
