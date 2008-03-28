Stage Talk: Becoming a man in 127 easy steps
Transgender performer Scott Turner Schofield, formerly known as KT Kilborn, brings his 127 step program on becoming a man in America to Out North in Anchorage. Scott Turner Schofield chats with Stage Talk hosts Mark Muro and Jean Paal about what to expect at the show. Becoming a man in 127 easy steps is now playing at Out North through Sunday, March 30th. HOSTS:
- Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
- Jean Paal, theatre critic
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 28, 2008 at 1:30p.m.