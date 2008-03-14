AWAC Presents: Alan Tonelson

Alan Tonelson, from the U.S. Business and Industry Council in Washington D.C. addresses the Wal-Mart affect on American national economic strategy. Is Wal-Mart Good For America? According to Tonnelson, Wal-Mart is a very powerful symbol of some very destructive trends that have become dominant in the US economy over the last two decades and are at the root of many of the of economic and financial problems we're facing today.

RECORDED: March 7, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: March 14, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

