AWAC Presents: Alan Tonelson
Alan Tonelson, from the U.S. Business and Industry Council in Washington D.C. addresses the Wal-Mart affect on American national economic strategy. Is Wal-Mart Good For America? According to Tonnelson, Wal-Mart is a very powerful symbol of some very destructive trends that have become dominant in the US economy over the last two decades and are at the root of many of the of economic and financial problems we're facing today.
- AmericanEconomicAlert.org
- Globalization and Trade: The Need For Debate by Alan Tonelson (1998)
- Frontline: Is Wal-Mart Good for America? interview with Alan Tonelson
RECORDED: March 7, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: March 14, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.
About
Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.
Subscribe
Podcast link for any podcast catcher